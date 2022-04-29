ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Luke Combs to perform in North Charleston this fall

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NJJS_0fO2drML00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country superstar Luke Combs will bring his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour to North Charleston this fall.

Combs will play two nights – October 14 and 15 – at the North Charleston Coliseum along with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson.

The tour comes as Combs prepares to launch his new album, ‘Growin’ Up,’ on June 24.

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year,” said Combs. “It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out.”

Michael Bublé bringing “Higher” tour to North Charleston

Pre-sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster beginning Wednesday, May 4 th at 4:00 p.m., with general ticket sales beginning Friday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry man wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in the Lowcountry recently won $2 million on a scratch-off. State lottery officials said the player was “feeling lucky” when he purchased an Instant Millions ticket at the Ashley Mobile store in North Charleston. Realizing he had won, the player said there were two people he could […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Entertainment
North Charleston, SC
Sports
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents the 2022 Stagecoach Playlist With Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More

Watch: Thomas Rhett Gushes Over Daughters & Wife Lauren Akins. New Music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
INDIO, CA
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘Delta Dawn’ at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world in April of 1972 with “Delta Dawn.” As a young teenager, Tucker made the Larry Collins-Alex Harvey co-write a chart-topping hit. More importantly, the song set her feet on the path to a long and successful career in country music. On Sunday, April 10th, Tanya Tucker and a litany of her country compatriots took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Delta Dawn” and her long career.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bubl
Person
Luke Combs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Charleston Coliseum#Ticketmaster#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Man on death row in South Carolina expresses remorse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) – Just days from the originally scheduled execution of Richard Moore and it’s unclear what will happen next after the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a stay. Moore was convicted of shooting and killing James Mahoney at a convenience store in Spartanburg County in 1999. His lawyer, the executive director of Justice […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WYFF4.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in downtown Greenville for Tuesday night's drawing, you should check your tickets. A player at the Drop In Store at 709 N. Main St. in Greenville won $10,000. The family-run, community store that’s considered by many a cornerstone of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy