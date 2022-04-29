Decoding the lifecycle of photogenerated charges

It is well known in physics and chemistry that equal charges repel each other, while opposite charges attract. It was long assumed that this principle also applies when enzymes—the biological catalysts in all living organisms—form or break chemical bonds. It was thought that enzymes place charges in their "active centers," where the chemical reactions actually take place, in such a way that they repel similar charges from the other molecules around them. This concept is known as "electrostatic stress." For example, if the substrate (the substance upon which the enzyme acts) carries a negative charge, the enzyme could use a negative charge to "stress" the substrate and thus facilitate the reaction. However, a new study by the University of Göttingen and the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences in Göttingen has now shown that, contrary to expectations, two equal charges do not necessarily lead to repulsion, but can cause attraction in enzymes. The results were published in the journal Nature Catalysis.

