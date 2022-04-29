ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Decoding the lifecycle of photogenerated charges

By US Department of Energy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew materials will enable novel technologies to turn sunlight into electricity and fuels. Combinations of molecules and tiny nanoparticles make these materials a reality. The molecules in these materials are very good at absorbing sunlight and donating electrons to the nanoparticles. The nanoparticles then move the electrons around and catalyze reactions...

