ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Idaho

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kzid_0fO2dV8T00
jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Idaho

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Idaho with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGlxJ_0fO2dV8T00
Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Teton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 3.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXTRA_0fO2dV8T00
Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFIr0_0fO2dV8T00
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#42. Ada County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMJIe_0fO2dV8T00
Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bonneville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zDau_0fO2dV8T00
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Valley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1Bui_0fO2dV8T00
Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Caribou County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtwwn_0fO2dV8T00
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Latah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrK6K_0fO2dV8T00
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b0ka_0fO2dV8T00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oneida County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49s734_0fO2dV8T00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Idaho, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkHzS_0fO2dV8T00
KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Bingham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQw2P_0fO2dV8T00
Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGPdI_0fO2dV8T00
wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cassia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RozSz_0fO2dV8T00
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Canyon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOZ22_0fO2dV8T00
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Blaine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

You may also like: Recipes from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkRzq_0fO2dV8T00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Power County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUfLj_0fO2dV8T00
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Twin Falls County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7sVg_0fO2dV8T00
NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Gooding County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb2GL_0fO2dV8T00
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Madison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Du6NJ_0fO2dV8T00
PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Boise County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDFAp_0fO2dV8T00
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Minidoka County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 750
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TNNH_0fO2dV8T00
Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BBiX_0fO2dV8T00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Payette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Elmore County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK1nz_0fO2dV8T00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Nez Perce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDkqt_0fO2dV8T00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#19. Bannock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187j3q_0fO2dV8T00
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kootenai County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYcXt_0fO2dV8T00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jerome County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxlWz_0fO2dV8T00
Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Butte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qKv5_0fO2dV8T00
United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Owyhee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ii4c3_0fO2dV8T00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bear Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKxG3_0fO2dV8T00
Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Camas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbr3t_0fO2dV8T00
L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bonner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcGXo_0fO2dV8T00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lemhi County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQ1WZ_0fO2dV8T00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Idaho, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmSuU_0fO2dV8T00
Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Idaho County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvlRW_0fO2dV8T00
John D // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Gem County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3LG1_0fO2dV8T00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clearwater County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALvz4_0fO2dV8T00
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUNb4_0fO2dV8T00
Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Boundary County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jK8aK_0fO2dV8T00
rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13le7w_0fO2dV8T00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Benewah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ge9N_0fO2dV8T00
tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Custer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#1. Shoshone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Idaho County, ID
State
Idaho State
Idaho County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
natureworldnews.com

Drought Warning Issued for Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming

Drought has reportedly continued to affect the Intermountain West as of late April, resulting in the start of the annual spring snowmelt. As a result, US meteorologists have issued a new drought warning ranging from moderate to critical. The latest drought forecast confirmed previous empirical evidence that drought has worsened...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Wikimedia Commons#Idaho Food#Feeding America#Fpl
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Ranchers Have Lost $5 Million to Feed Company Scam

The funny part about everyone having a phone in their pocket all the time is that nobody wants to talk on the thing. We use them for everything except having an actual conversation. It has to make you laugh just a little. And I'm just as guilty as the next person. Outside of the few close contacts I answer the phone for, I try not to pick up if it's a number I don't recognize. All I seem to get are calls about my always-expiring auto warranty and the numerous ways to lower a school loan. But I'll take the pre-recorded spam calls over the scammers any day of the week!
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGW

Wolf population in Oregon flounders after poaching, car crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The growth of Oregon's wolf population slowed significantly last year because 21 animals were poisoned by poachers, hit by cars or were killed by wildlife officials after they attacked livestock, state wildlife authorities said Wednesday. The 2021 census counted 175 wolves, up just two animals from...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy