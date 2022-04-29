jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Idaho

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Idaho with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Idaho

Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Teton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 3.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.0%

Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 740

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#42. Ada County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bonneville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Valley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Idaho

Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Caribou County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Latah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 490

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oneida County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Idaho, according to Tripadvisor

KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Bingham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.9%

wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cassia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 870

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Canyon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Blaine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

You may also like: Recipes from Idaho

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Power County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Twin Falls County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,880

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Gooding County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 520

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Madison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Boise County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Idaho

Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Minidoka County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 750

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Payette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Elmore County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 890

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Nez Perce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Idaho

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#19. Bannock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,070

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kootenai County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,940

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jerome County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Butte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 80

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Owyhee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Idaho

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bear Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Camas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 40

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bonner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lemhi County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Idaho, according to Tripadvisor

Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Idaho County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

John D // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Gem County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clearwater County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Boundary County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Idaho

rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Benewah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Custer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#1. Shoshone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%