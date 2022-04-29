ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A.J. Brown reveals Titans' offer, says it was too low: 'I wanted to stay'

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJgj5_0fO2clPq00

For the first time since the Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of 2022 NFL draft picks, the wide receiver touched on the trade that rocked the Titans fan base on Thursday night.

Brown spoke to ESPN’s Turron Davenport following the deal and made it clear he wanted to stay in Nashville. He also revealed that the Titans’ offer was for $16 million per year, and up to $20 million annually with incentives.

“This wasn’t my fault,” Brown said of his exit from Nashville. “I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn’t even $20 million a year.”

“I would have stayed if they offered me $22 million,” Brown continued.

Unfortunately, the Titans weren’t willing to come up to that number, which wasn’t a crazy ask for one of their best players – and that’s especially true in a wide receiver market that has exploded this offseason.

Seeing the Titans’ very low offer, which was likely due to concern over Brown’s injury issues the past few seasons, only makes this situation more frustrating, while also making Tennessee’s brass look even worse.

In the end, Brown ended up getting more than he was asking for with the Titans, as the Eagles promptly paid him a contract extension of $100 million over four years, with $57 million guaranteed.

Only time will tell if the Titans botched this situation entirely or not, but we can say this trade sucks even more now that we have more details.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Drafted Somebody’s ‘Man Crush’

First, the Minnesota Vikings made splashy and controversial headlines by trading the 12th and 46th overall picks to the Detroit Lions on draft night in exchange for the 32nd, 34th, and 77th picks. Then, they drafted Lewis Cine, a safety from the University of Georgia. On the whole, Vikings faithful...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

A.J. Brown calls out Titans for lowball offer after NFL Draft day trade to Eagles

The Tennessee Titans just lost their star wide receiver in AJ Brown and he isn’t shy in putting the blame on them. The Philadelphia Eagles swooped in during the NFL Draft and locked in a trade for the Titans wideout. Brown was candid after the deal was consummated that he wasn’t overtly trying to skip town. He was fine staying in Tennessee had the money not been as far off as it was.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, TN
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Eagles#American Football#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy