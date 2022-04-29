ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Ralls missing as Cardiff take on Birmingham in Championship

 2 days ago
Cardiff have no new injury concerns ahead of their game with Birmingham.

Manager Steve Morison confirmed that he has the same squad available as the one he took to Middlesbrough in midweek.

Joe Ralls is out for the rest of the season with a groin problem.

Captain Sean Morrison is also sidelined with a knee injury.

Tahith Chong is likely to miss Birmingham’s trip to south Wales.

Blues boss Lee Bowyer revealed that the winger had been back in training but the Cardiff clash could come too soon.

Defender Kristian Pedersen is back available for the Blues.

Taylor Richards is also available for selection following his return from illness.

