Click here to read the full article. A$AP Rocky was detained and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on April 20 after landing in Los Angeles from Barbados. The arrest was made in connection to a previously unpublicized November 2021 shooting where Rocky allegedly approached an unnamed man and fired off multiple shots. The victim in question sustained a singular injury when one bullet grazed his left hand. The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement saying the incident occurred near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue around 10:15 p.m. PT and stemmed from an argument among two “acquaintances.”More from...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO