SDS Mailbag: First-year SEC coach win totals, best WRs in 2023 NFL Draft and next NCAA commish
By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
2 days ago
Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is over, but Day 2 is, in my opinion, the most important day of the entire event. Rounds 2 and 3 are where good teams get players who can contribute to winning right away. And, after Thursday’s debut in Las Vegas, there...
Four players who attended the 2022 NFL draft did not hear their names called during Thursday night’s first round. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon remain in the green room for Friday’s Day 2 of the draft.
Georgia safety Lewis Cine was still on the board just in time for the Minnesota Vikings to select him and close out day one of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night. An argument could be made that Cine is the best safety in this entire draft class. Of course, the Vikings would love nothing more than him proving it on the football field.
With five first-round picks, the Georgia Bulldogs flexed their muscles on the opening night of the NFL draft -- but it was just a continuation of a red-hot streak for UGA football. Just months after the Atlanta Braves won the World Series, the Bulldogs kicked off 2022 by winning the...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In Las Vegas, which bills itself as the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” an NFL draft bereft of star quarterback prospects wouldn’t seem a fit. It didn’t matter, though, because as personnel people throughout the league predicted, the 2022 crop was so deep that even in the final four rounds, there […]
The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
After using their first two draft picks on defense, the Chicago Bears finally got quarterback Justin Fields a weapon in Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. with the 71st overall pick. Wide receiver was Chicago’s biggest weakness ahead of the NFL draft, where Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle were the...
The Falcons kicked off the 2022 NFL draft by selecting USC’s Drake London with their eighth overall pick Thursday night. Reciever was an obvious need after Atlanta lost Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage in less than a year. However, so was EDGE, which has been a weakness of the Falcons for as long as I can remember. There are also questions regarding the future at quarterback. Long story short, the team has needs at every position, meaning every draft pick will likely fill a void.
One of the country’s most disruptive and versatile defensive linemen, Texas A&M junior DeMarvin Leal was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick of the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday. “DeMarvin can create matchup problems along the line,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo...
Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick became the fifth player selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft, as he went No. 2021 overall in the sixth round on Saturday. The selection was the second of back-to-back picks in the sixth round. The Rams' third sixth-round pick, at No. 218, was dealt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two picks — Nos. 235 and 261.
The University of Georgia is in the midst a historic, record-breaking 2022 NFL draft, that saw the Bulldogs break a program-record for players taken. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs don’t rebuild though; the Dawgs reload. Georgia has an immense amount of NFL talent on its roster. Georgia should...
NORMAN – Jackson Nicklaus and Brett Squires homered, but the Oklahoma baseball team fell 8-7 to Kansas State in the series finale Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Nicklaus, who homered in all three games of the series, sent a shot over the left center field wall in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1. Squires gave the Sooners (27-15, 9-6 Big 12) a 3-1 lead in the second inning with a two-run blast to left center.
The 2022 NFL draft has come to a close and while fans are still reeling from the excitement of the three-day event, college fanbases are beginning to brag about how many draft picks their program was able to produce. Georgia broke a record on the first night by having five...
AUSTIN, Texas – Oklahoma State rallied for 10 runs in the seventh inning and swept its series against No. 6 Texas with a 10-8 win Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The sweep marked the fourth time in the last seven regular season series with Texas that OSU has swept the Longhorns as the No. 7 Cowboys improved to 31-13 overall and remained atop the Big 12 standings at 13-5 in conference play.
GREELEY, Colo. -Isaac Coffey tossed a complete game and Jackson Loftin drove in a game-high four runs as the Oral Roberts baseball team run-ruled Northern Colorado, 11-1, Sunday afternoon to sweep the Summit League series in Greeley, Colorado. The victory marked the fourth straight for ORU and eighth in a row on the road. Coffey struck out a season-high nine batters and allowed one run over seven innings of work. The complete game was the second of the season for Coffey, who also registered his 200th career strikeout in the win. Loftin pushed his hitting streak to 13 games, totaled four RBIs and stole a base to help pace the ORU offense. On the weekend, the redshirt junior drove in a team-high 10 runs. Caleb Denny plated the first run of the afternoon with an RBI double to left-center in the opening frame. The redshirt sophomore later came around to score on an RBI groundout by Loftin to make it 2-0, ORU. Loftin extended the lead to 3-0 in the third with an RBI fielder’s choice. After the Houston, Texas, native stole second, Justin Quinn plated the redshirt junior with an RBI single. In the fourth, the Golden Eagles stretched their lead to 7-0 courtesy of an RBI groundout by Alec Jones and a two-run double by Loftin. The Bears got a run back in the fourth on a solo home run to cut the ORU lead to 7-1. A wild pitch scored Holden Breeze in the fifth as the Golden Eagles extended their lead back to seven, 8-1. In the seventh, a pinch-hit two-run single off the bat of Dustin Demeter gave ORU a 10-1 advantage. Connor Beichler tallied the final run of the contest as the redshirt sophomore plated Joshua Cox on a sacrifice fly to make the final 11-1 in favor of ORU. Inside the Box Score - Coffey registered his third complete game of the season and sixth of his career. - The junior also collected the 200th strikeout of his career in the victory. - Eight different Golden Eagles logged a hit in the win. - Cox, Denny, Loftin, Quinn and Mac McCroskey recorded a multi-hit performance in the win. - Cox finished the afternoon a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk at the plate. - Demeter totaled two RBIs in the win. - Loftin swiped his 19th bag of the season in the victory. Notes - With the win, ORU is now 10-0 all-time against the Bears and have outscored Northern Colorado 111-25. - The series sweep marks the third in Summit League play this season for the Golden Eagles. - ORU is now only one win away from 2,000 as a program. Up Next The Golden Eagles wrap up their four-game road trip with a midweek contest at Air Force on Monday. First pitch from Falcon Field is slated for 2 p.m. central time.
Comments / 0