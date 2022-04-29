ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peapack-Gladstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) _ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Friday reported net income of $13.4 million in...

9&10 News

Flagstar Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $53 million. The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share. The holding company for Flagstar Bank posted revenue of $337...
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNO Financial Gr

CNO Financial Gr CNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNO Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. CNO Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
MySanAntonio

Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Friday reported a loss of $505,000 in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
MySanAntonio

Industrias Bachoco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CELAYA, Mexico (AP) _ Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $107 million. The Celaya, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $2.17 per share. The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap)...
Benzinga

Recap: Roku Q1 Earnings

Roku ROKU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku reported in-line EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $159.52 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
MySanAntonio

Prudential Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) on Friday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 22 cents per share.
Benzinga

A Preview Of Brixmor Property Group's Earnings

Brixmor Property Group BRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Brixmor Property Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Brixmor Property Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
freightwaves.com

ArcBest sees ‘record profitability’ in Q1

ArcBest announced Friday “record profitability” during the 2022 first quarter. The transportation and logistics company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, well ahead of the $2.13 consensus estimate as reported by Seeking Alpha. “Our strategy is working, underscored by improved operating margins across the business, and we...
Benzinga

Geovax Labs's Earnings Outlook

Geovax Labs GOVX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Geovax Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40. Geovax Labs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Axsome Therapeutics's Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Axsome Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.00. Axsome Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MySanAntonio

Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's cash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway's first-quarter earnings fell more than 53% on a large swing on the paper value of its investments, but Warren Buffett found ways to put some of the company's massive cash pile to work, which will give shareholders something to talk about at Saturday's annual meeting.
