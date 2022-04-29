Late Night Fire Displaces Numerous Residents

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews battled a house fire in the south Sacramento area that sent at least one person to the hospital Tuesday night. The Sacramento Fire Department said a woman was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for a burn injury and symptoms of smoke inhalation. Deputy Chief Chris Costamagna said there were six adults in the home, including the injured person. The five others were able to get out of the home uninjured. The scene was along 41st Street near 37th Avenue. The fire originated in the rear bedroom of the home and extended into the hallway, Costamagna said. The fire has since been extinguished. The cause remains under investigation.

