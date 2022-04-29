ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Late Night Fire Displaces Numerous Residents

By B.J. Hansen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA — A residential structure was damaged by fire last night in the 20000 block of Shaws Flat Road near Keeley Drive in Tuolumne County. CAL Fire reports that it happened at around 10:40pm...

CBS Sacramento

Woman Suffers Burns In Sacramento House Fire On 41st Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews battled a house fire in the south Sacramento area that sent at least one person to the hospital Tuesday night. The Sacramento Fire Department said a woman was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for a burn injury and symptoms of smoke inhalation. Deputy Chief Chris Costamagna said there were six adults in the home, including the injured person. The five others were able to get out of the home uninjured. The scene was along 41st Street near 37th Avenue. The fire originated in the rear bedroom of the home and extended into the hallway, Costamagna said. The fire has since been extinguished. The cause remains under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Fire destroys Doyle home; one minor injury

DOYLE, Calif. (KOLO) -A fire destroyed a single-wide trailer, at least two vehicles and an outbuilding Thursday night in Doyle, Calif. One person suffered minor injuries, Doyle Fire Protection District Chief Kathy Catron said. The fire at the corner of Laura Drive and Old Highway was reported at 9:33 p.m.
DOYLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Vegetation Fires Contained In Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters responded to two vegetation fires near Lincoln on Friday, said Cal Fire Neu. The first fire took place off of Highway Sunset Way and Amoruso Way. Crews were able to stop forward progress and contained the fire to 8.73 acres. The second fire occurred at West Wise Road and Highway 65 and was contained at a half acre. No damage to any structures or injuries were reported. The cause of the fires is currently under investigation.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

6 Injured In Violent Crash At Roseville Intersection

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Several people were hospitalized after a major crash in Roseville on Wednesday afternoon. The Roseville Police Department said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at Sunrise Avenue and Coloma Way. Five vehicles were involved and at least three vehicles had major damage with debris covering much of the roadway. Six people, who are all believed to be adults, were taken to area hospitals and at least two of the were in critical condition. Police said the intersection would be closed for several hours. No further details were available at this time.
ROSEVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
The Independent

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had brought the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and was communicating with Jose Portillo before he entered the second floor San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. Portillo was captured on surveillance video carrying a baby car seat and a small blanket and walking toward...
PUBLIC SAFETY
L.A. Weekly

Lori Hooper Killed after Collision on Highway 50 [Placerville, CA]

60-Year-Old Killed in Suspected DUI Crash near Broadway Drive, One Arrested. According to the report, the collision happened around 6:45 p.m. along eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Broadway Drive. Furthermore, investigators said a Jeep driven by Folmsbee struck a motorcycle and killed its passenger in the impact, 60-year-old Hooper...
PLACERVILLE, CA

