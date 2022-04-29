ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auto racing returns to the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON — After nearly two decades, championship dirt track auto racing is returning to the famed half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fair on Sunday, Sept. 18, with the smashing fun...

Kingsport Times-News

Bayston holds off Larson in Sprint Car feature at Bristol Bash

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Spencer Bayston held off defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to win Saturday night’s Sprint Car feature in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash. Bayston, considered a rookie despite winning two races last season, led flag to flag over the 25-lap race in his black No. 5 machine.
BRISTOL, TN
KDHE: 7,849 abortions performed in Kansas in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas saw a 4.1% increase in the number of abortions performed in the state in 2021 compared with 2020, with more Missouri residents but fewer Oklahoma and Texas residents coming into the state to terminate their pregnancies. A preliminary report Tuesday from the Kansas Department...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wild car video from Andover, Kan. tornado

The majority of sports betting will be run through the 4 state-owned casinos which can partner with Sportsbook platforms to allow for onsite & online betting. Poetry event aims to uplift young girls, features surprise celebrity guest. Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT. Actress, director, singer, and dancer...
ANDOVER, KS
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - In addition to wreckage from Friday’s Andover tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening, according to officials. Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois;...
KANSAS STATE
3 students killed returning from storm chasing in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) —Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening. Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
KANSAS STATE
K-State mourns passing of Steve Douglas

MANHATTAN – Steve Douglas, a member of Kansas State’s 1958 Final Four team and a starter on two Big Eight Championship squads, died Tuesday at the age of 83 in Marina del Rey, Calif. Born on Sept. 2, 1938, in Hastings, Nebraska, Douglas played three seasons (1957-60) for...
MANHATTAN, KS
Tony Stewart's $30 Million Indiana Estate Is for Sale

Throughout the 2000s, Tony Stewart cultivated a reputation as one of the most naturally talented drivers in the world. He won three NASCAR titles, an IndyCar title, and a USAC triple crown over the course of his illustrious career, one that continues as the co-owner of both Stewart-Haas Racing and the all-star touring late model series SRX. With so much of that success coming at the very height of NASCAR's popularity, he made quite the name for himself. So much of a name, apparently, that he could build a house that checked every box he could possibly want.
INDIANA STATE
Espinoza named new QB as Liberty host expansion Marshals

After a much-needed bye week, the Salina Liberty will return to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center for their fifth CIF contest of the season as they get their first look at the expansion Marshals of Rapid City on Saturday. The Liberty enter this contest at 2-2 after dropping back-to-back...
SALINA, KS
Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long. The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Wichita, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Ty's Diner in Wichita, Kansas, is a 60-year-old hamburger shop, not a diner. The type of burger business where customers queue for the majority of the few hours Ty's is open each day. Burgers, cheeseburgers, chicken strips, and chicken fried steak, pork tenderloin, and a half-dozen additional items are on the menu. The French fries are cut fresh every day and the hamburgers are hand shaped from ground beef brought each morning.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas anglers to soon find new spot at King Lake to fish

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will soon be able to fish at the Sunflower State’s newest public fishing spot, King Lake in Emporia. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says King Lake, on the northern edge of Emporia State University and I-35 will soon be the Sunflower State’s newest waterbody open to public fishing.
EMPORIA, KS
Espinoza shines in CIF debut as Liberty rout Marshals

Fresh off a bye week and with a new QB under center, the Salina Liberty dominated the expansion Marshals in a 55-7 rout of Rapid City. With a critical bounce-back win, Salina moves back above .500 at 3-2 while the Marshals fall to 1-4. “It feels great to be back...
SALINA, KS
‘Nationwide Freedom Convoy’ brings rally to Kansas State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few dozen people rallied at the Kansas statehouse Saturday after a Facebook group with thousands of followers organized freedom rallies at all 50 state capitols. A few dozen people showed up with their flags, signs, and lawn chairs to rally at the state capitol in...
TOPEKA, KS
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

