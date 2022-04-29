Auto racing returns to the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON — After nearly two decades, championship dirt track auto racing is returning to the famed half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fair on Sunday, Sept. 18, with the smashing fun...jcpost.com
