Auto racing returns to the Kansas State Fair

Throughout the 2000s, Tony Stewart cultivated a reputation as one of the most naturally talented drivers in the world. He won three NASCAR titles, an IndyCar title, and a USAC triple crown over the course of his illustrious career, one that continues as the co-owner of both Stewart-Haas Racing and the all-star touring late model series SRX. With so much of that success coming at the very height of NASCAR's popularity, he made quite the name for himself. So much of a name, apparently, that he could build a house that checked every box he could possibly want.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO