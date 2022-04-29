ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Third Coast Percussion, 'Derivative'

By Tom Huizenga
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fact that the members of Third Coast Percussion are banging on various types of metal on "Derivative" makes a curious connection to its composer, the electronic music producer Jlin (Jerrilynn Patton). In 2015, when she released...

www.npr.org

Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

Bon Iver's S. Carey releases solo project 'Break Me Open'

SEAN CAREY: (Singing) And I'm waking up in another man's lifetime - all that I failed to see. Will you hear my plea?. SIMON: Sean Carey joins us now from Eau Claire, Wis. Thanks so much for being with us. CAREY: Thanks for having me. SIMON: Eau Claire's a beautiful...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Ultimate Classic Rock

Electronic Music Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead at 74

Klaus Schulze, German electronic music pioneer and member of landmark Krautrock bands Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel and the Cosmic Jokers, died on Tuesday at the age of 74. The news was made public today with a statement on Schulze's social media channels. "In deepest sorrow, we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022, at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden," the statement reads in part. "He leaves behind a huge musical legacy and is survived by his wife, two sons and four grandchildren. In his name and in the name of the family we would like to thank you for your loyalty and support over all these years – it has meant a lot to him!
MUSIC
City
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
The Guardian

Drumming, drones and drifting bliss: 10 of Klaus Schulze’s greatest recordings

Tangerine Dream – Journey Through a Burning Brain (1970) Klaus Schulze’s first appearance on vinyl was as a drummer in the nascent Tangerine Dream, a band that bore no resemblance whatsoever to the Tangerine Dream who were famed in the mid-70s for their beatless, beatific electronic epics. The frazzled, occasionally terrifying contents of their debut album Electronic Meditation sounded like early Pink Floyd with all the songs removed and the freeform experimentation cranked up to 11. The second track, Journey Through a Burning Brain, features atonal guitar soloing, vast swells of menacing organ, someone doing something supremely nerve-jangling with a flute and Schulze’s battering drums fading in and out of the mix. If this was psychedelia, it was psychedelia from long after the flower-power dream had curdled, reflecting the turbulent state of West Germany in the late 60s.
ROCK MUSIC
Distractify

Did Black People Start Country Music? Here's the 4-1-1

The music industry wouldn’t be the same without the influence of Black culture. Legendary names such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, The Notorious B.I.G, and more have helped shape the way today's artists create music. Not to mention, hip hop — considered to be music’s most influential genre — was created by African Americans and Afro-Caribbeans in the heart of The Bronx, N.Y., in the 1970s.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
MUSIC
Person
Jlin
Person
William Basinski
loudersound.com

The phenomenon of the "sweaty" song that became one of the most covered of all time

The Beatles’ Yesterday is far and away the most covered song on the planet. But a spirited case can be made for Wild Thing closely bringing up the rear. The Troggs were the first to have a UK hit with a cover of it (No.2 in 1966) , but a long list of artists that includes Jimi Hendrix, Fancy, Sam Kinison, X, Prince, Warren Zevon and, most recently, Bruce Springsteen have put their spin on its simple chord progressions and sweaty lyrical sentiments. But the song’s writer Chip Taylor (brother of actor Jon Voight) sees what many consider the ultimate distillation of pure, rock’n’roll heat as a more important step in musical history.
MUSIC
Robb Report

The ‘da Vinci of Violins,’ Handmade in 1736, Could Fetch More Than $10 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often a violin evokes a Renaissance polymath, but one French auction house is touting such a fiddle. The centuries-old stringed instrument, which will go under the gavel at Aguttes this June, has been labeled the Leonardo da Vinci of violins on account of the meticulous craftsmanship featured within. Hailing from Cremona, Italy, circa 1736, the maple-backed violin was handmade by the revered Italian luthier Giuseppe Guarneri at the peak of his career. Not only that, the instrument has been in the hands of French virtuoso Régis Pasquier for the past 20 years and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

See the Judds’ Final Performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this month, the Judds reunited to give their first awards-show performance in two decades, singing the timeless ballad “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Tragically, the performance also proved to be their last following Saturday’s shocking news of Naomi Judd’s death at 76. For their rendition of the 1990 Top 5 hit, Naomi and daughter Wynonna sang face to face on an outdoor stage in front of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum — the very institution that was to induct them as members this Sunday....
MUSIC
NPR

The genius of Mingus? It was all in the strings

As a broadcaster and a bass player, I often end up in discussions about the all-time most influential bassists. Charles Mingus is a common, and correct, mention — a multifaceted trailblazer whose musical acumen, imagination and technical facility transformed progressive music from its roots, beginning in the 1950s. However,...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Melanie Martinez Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Music Career, Ongoing Projects?

Melanie Martinez is turning 27 years old today! See what the pop singer-songwriter has been up to for the past few months!. Born Melanie Adele Martinez, Melanie was a Queens, New York native. On Apr. 28, 1995, she was born to Mery and Jose Martinez, Dominican and Puerto Rican descents,...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

One of the dresses from 'The Wizard of Oz' is up for auction

For decades, a version of the dress Judy Garland wore in the movie was assumed lost at Catholic University of America, where it had been given to someone in the drama department in the early 1970s. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Good morning. I'm A Martinez. It's one of the most iconic...
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

In Hanna Bergholm's new horror film, a girl's adolescence is 'Hatching'

The new horror movie "Hatching" began with a one-sentence idea. HANNA BERGHOLM: A boy hatches a doppelganger out of an egg. SCHMITZ: That's director Hanna Bergholm. "Hatching" is her directorial debut. She says when screenwriter Ilja Rautsi brought it to her, her immediate reaction was... BERGHOLM: Super-cool idea. But I...
MOVIES

