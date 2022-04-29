ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Breaks Out At Prince George's 7-11 During Attempted Robbery: Report

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago

Investigators are trying to figure out how a fire to break out at a Prince George's convenience store during an attempted robbery, WUSA9 reports .

Police responded to the robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 9800 block of Piscataway Road in Clinton around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, April 29, the outlet reports. Upon arrival, officers found a small fire and called the fire department.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported, Prince George's County Fire/EMS said on Twitter.

While fire officials were unable to determine what caused the fire, initial reports said an explosive device was set off on the ATM. Investigators group targeted the ATM when the fire broke out, Prince George's Police said on Twitter .

Cpl. Marsh told WUSA9 the suspects fled the scene before authorities arrived. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

Comments / 0

