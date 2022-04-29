ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Woman, dog found dead inside burned home south of Omaha

By Omaha World-Herald
Sioux City Journal
 2 days ago

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A woman and one of her dogs have been found dead inside a Bellevue home where a fire had burned, authorities said. Kathleen Janus, 73, was found...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Man gets equivalent of life for shooting Omaha officer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who pleaded no contest to shooting an Omaha officer during a 2018 traffic stop before being shot himself by other officers has been sentenced to the equivalent of life behind bars. John Ezell Jr., 39, was sentenced Thursday to 96 to 106 years...
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Bellevue, NE
Accidents
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Accidents
Bellevue, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Dead Inside#Police#Neb#Accident#Ap#The Omaha World Herald
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Sioux City Journal

South Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man already serving time for driving vehicles during drive-by shootings was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Miguel Ceron, 25, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sioux City Journal

Rapid City police: Altercation over debt turns deadly

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — An altercation over a debt has turned deadly in Rapid City, according to police. Officers responded to an alley about 8:30 p.m. Friday where they found a man with a gun shot wound. Medical units arrived and administered aid, but the man died at the scene.
RAPID CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man pleads not guilty of firing gun at girlfriend

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded not guilty Friday of firing a gun next to his girlfriend's head. Agustin Sanchez, 35, entered his written plea in Woodbury County District Court to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated and two counts of domestic abuse assault.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy