Rising interest rates appear to have had a minimal immediate effect on overheated U.S. housing markets, which continue to see double-digit year-over-year price increases. “We’ve seen a lag in the impact that rising interest rates have had on the market, likely because many buyers may not be aware of what this has done to their budget,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com. The site released a report Thursday finding that for the 19th consecutive week, U.S. home prices saw double-digit year-over-year increases, with the median listing price rising by 14.4% from the same week last year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO