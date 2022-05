When it comes to streaming, TimTheTatMan is pretty much as beloved as they come. Nearly a 10-year veteran at this point, Tim was one of the first streamers to voluntarily shift from the much more popular and prevalent Twitch in order to join YouTube's growing streaming platform. Doing so reunited Tim with his old buddy Dr DisRespect — who was famously banned from Twitch in 2020 due to mysterious circumstances — whom he regularly collaborates and streams with. Tim even defended the Doc in the aftermath his ban. Due to the two's energetic personalities, viewers can typically count on something fun happening whenever the two are on stream together.

