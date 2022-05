Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were slammed in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the telemedicine company took an impairment charge of more than $6.5 billion and slashed its full-year outlook. Teladoc. TDOC,. -40.16%. executives now expect $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion in revenue for the full year, along with $240 million...

