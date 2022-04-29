WE11DONE's Ready-to-Wear Serves Up a Plethora of Logo Graphics

Click here to read the full article. Entering the warmer spring months, pastel-hued fashions, jewelry and accessories are front and center across the myriad online and in-person retail destinations. While “Millennial Pink” made its dynamic mark years ago, optimistic sorbet and candy-color influenced tones like baby blue, lavender, lime, lemon, cotton-candy pink and peach have now become the go-to hues for “dopamine dressing.”
In September on the men’s and women’s spring runways, brands such as Ami, Fendi, Batsheva, Collina Strada, Jil Sander, Alaïa, Gucci, Blumarine, Jonathan Simkhai, Bottega Veneta and more sent messages of optimism via candy-colored hues. As these looks...
