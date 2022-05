Cryptocurrencies may be known for volatility compared to fiat currency, but the potential capability can’t be denied. More countries are putting rules and regulations in place to either restrict or further implement these digital tokens. People across the world have been able to capitalize on cryptocurrencies. Panama is one of the latest countries to develop its own bill involving crypto. If passed, the bill could revolutionize the country’s economy.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO