Everett, WA

Pelican sitting on tarmac delays plane’s takeoff

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
There are delays for weather, traffic and even staffing shortages. But a flight from San Diego was delayed Thursday because of a bird.

A pelican sat on the taxiway, blocking the path of a Horizon Air flight bound for Everett, Washington, KNSD reported.

The flight was leaving about six minutes ahead of schedule when it came to a quick stop.

The pelican refused to make way for flight 2179.

The pilot reported the bull-headed bird’s position, asking for help to move it from the plane’s course.

“2179 sir ... You’re not going to believe this but we are unable because of a pelican sitting here on the taxiway ... He’s not moving. ...” the pilot was recorded as saying.

The pilot then asked, “You got somebody that can come down and move him out of the way? He might be injured from the last wake turbulence or something,” the recording continued.

The bird finally moved, thanks to an airport worker using his vehicle to encourage the bird to move, and the flight plan resumed. An airport spokesperson said the bird was not injured, but “was a bit reluctant to leave,” KNSD reported.

Despite the bird block, the flight was still able to take off early and landed on time, KNSD reported.

