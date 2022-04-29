Sardis Lake Youth Fishing Rodeo

DEVILS LAKE – Brandon Padilla remembers when the rodeo scene was a community staple. Padilla was six years old when he started seizing the reins within the rodeo realm. Then, at 18, Padilla transitioned to bullfighting. At 29 years old, Padilla now wishes to bring the rodeo back to...
Over 400 young anglers sunk their lines in at the pond at Latimer Lakes Park on Saturday looking to hook the big one. Parks Director Drew Colemann said this is the largest crowd they have ever had at the city’s annual Reel Kids Fishing Rodeo. “We knew it was...
SALTILLO • Saltillo's Main Street Association will host an inaugural community-wide crawfish festival, Rails and Tails, this Saturday, April 30. The festival will include live music, food trucks, vendors and, of course, crawfish. Festivities are set to begin at 10 a.m., with crawfish sales opening at noon. The cost will be $20 per plate. The event itself is free to attend.
DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake Cars would like to thank Sales Coach Bill Heisler for 15 amazing years of hard work, and dedication to helping people find their next nicer, newer car at Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC.
When Bill started working in the car business as a salesperson at New Rockford Chevrolet in...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Cyclists from across the region braved the weather for a tour around Columbiana County. The Spring in Columbiana County tour is hosted by the local cycling group, Outspokin’ Wheelmen. It was the 27th year that the group has hosted the tour. Though the...
When Andrew Cook and his wife Margarette bought the Star Drive-In a few years ago, they knew there were existing customer food favorites they wanted to keep, such as the famous chili burgers made with an old, tried-and-true recipe from the original owners. However, the Cooks had no idea they...
CRARY – Heather MacDonald has done it all at Devils Lake Speedway.
Whether it be working the bar, scoring the races or promoting the events put on at the track, MacDonald has developed a knack for learning the ins and outs of putting on a racing season.
“Every year is different,” MacDonald said. “Some...
When the snow melts on ski slopes and nordic trails this time of year, it can leave behind a toxic legacy.What's happening: The wax you applied to skis and snowboards all winter is often made with flurocarbons that can include PFAS, a forever chemical that leaches into waterways and poses a health risk when the snow melts, according to an Environmental Protection Agency alert from January.Yes, but: Colorado Mesa University students and Carbondale-based Mountainflow, a company that makes biodegradable, plant-based wax, are working to end the use of fluorinated waxes.This month, the two organized a takeback program for people to responsibly ditch their old wax.Evo Denver, Neptune Mountaineering in Boulder and Powder 7 in Golden are among the local dropoff locations. There's also a mail-in option.Of note: Before you put your skis and snowboards away for next winter, John — a longtime ski tech — wants to remind you to get them a summer wax to preserve the bases and prevent edge rust. John uses Mountainflow and Golden-based Saucer Wax, which also is fluro-free.
Steve Holland loves dogs; in fact, his entire family has had their share of canines running around their farms and homes. So, dogs hold a special place in his heart. Holland is in the business of bringing closure to families for many years via his funeral home. Extending that to dogs – or any pet for that matter – is a natural fit.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -over 7,000 cyclists from Houston, Austin, Katy, and Waller made the journey to Kyle Field Sunday afternoon for the Bike MS 150 ride. Bike MS150 is the largest multiple sclerosis fundraiser in the nation. This year’s event was highly anticipated after the 2021 race was canceled...
An enjoyable opportunity to ride on the 30,000-acre Huasna Land and Cattle Company private ranch out East of Arroyo Grande, participating in a fundraiser for the San Luis Obispo Parks, Open Space and Trails (SLOPOST) Fund, supporting trail maintenance in and around San Luis Obispo County. The Serious Endurance Riders...
Comments / 0