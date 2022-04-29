ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Sheriff: 2 men burglarized under-construction home in Washington Co.

By Mackenzie Moore
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men face burglary charges after Washington County deputies reportedly found them with stolen construction materials during a traffic stop.

According to a release, a deputy saw a vehicle leave the site of an under-construction home on Moore Road behind Daniel Boone High School just before 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The deputy pulled it over, identifying Eric Miller, 35, of Jonesborough, and Aaron Roberts, 19, of Unicoi.

The officer was “able to identify stolen building materials from the construction site,” the release stated. Police charged Miller and Roberts with burglary theft over $1,000 and transported them to the Washington County Detention Center, each on a $5,000 bond.

Community Policy