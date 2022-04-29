ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Alex Guarnaschelli Revealed To TikTok How She Really Learned To Cook

By Hannah Beach
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When we watch world-famous chefs compete on TV, it's easy to feel like we could never cook the way they do. Yes, some professional chefs started cooking at a young age or studied at prestigious culinary schools, but that isn't every chef's story. Ree Drummond, for example, credits her...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Duff Goldman's 'Secret Weapon' In Baking Is So Simple

Whipping up a homemade red velvet cake or a from-scratch apple pie sounds like what Pinterest dreams are made of. But baking can feel like an exact science, and one that requires some knowledge, patience, and a few tricks of the trade. If there's anyone to take baking advice from, it would be Duff Goldman, who believes everyone can always perfect their craft further. "That's the great thing about baking," he told Insider. "I always tell kids that you can be really good at it your very first time and spend the rest of your life getting better at it." The celebrity chef is best known for his Food Network show "Ace of Cakes," and the incredibly successful bakery he runs in Baltimore, Charm City Cakes (via Food Network).
RECIPES
Mashed

Not Everyone Is Loving Rachael Ray's 'Mexican-Ish' Street Corn Pasta

Fans are all for celebrity chefs sharing recipes for picture-perfect roast chickens, vibrant summer salads, pristine chocolate chip cookies, and easy one-pot meals. But history has shown that some recipes don't go over well. Gordon Ramsay got a lot of slack on social media when his version of Bifana, a...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Ree Drummond
Person
Alex Guarnaschelli
Person
Guy Fieri
Mashed

The Adorable Reaction A MasterChef Junior Contestant Had To Meeting Tilly Ramsay

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay is the second youngest of chef Gordon Ramsay's five children, and so far, the 20 year old is the only one to take an interest in cooking (via Parade). She paved her own way in the culinary world when she hosted a TV show called "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch" on CBCC and published a cookbook for beginners in 2019 called "Matilda & the Ramsay Bunch: Tilly's Kitchen Takeover." In 2021, the teenage cooking prodigy competed on "Celebrity MasterChef Australia," where she came in second place after making a highly technical dessert (via Fox Sports).
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chefs#The Pioneer Woman#American#Tiktoker
SheKnows

Jennifer Grey Reveals the Horrific Way She First Learned Her Dad Was Gay

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Grey and her Oscar-winning father, Joel Grey, have always shared a close relationship, but when it comes to his sexuality, it wasn’t her dad who revealed the news. Instead of his private life ,and who he chooses to date staying as a family affair, it was a boyfriend’s mother who revealed the news to her in a less-than-desirable way, Jennifer shared in her new memoir, Out of the Corner. She didn’t find out the truth until the late 1980s when she was dating actor Matthew Broderick. She was home alone with his mother, Patricia...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient Nick Jonas Adds To Tuna Salad

Nick Jonas is a singer, actor, tequila entrepreneur, judge of NBC's "The Voice," and...tuna enthusiast. True Jonas Brothers fans may be aware of the many fan-produced videos about the music group on YouTube, where Nick Jonas' "tuna adventures" Instagram video from 2018 can be viewed for your enjoyment. In the video, he prepares a quick and comforting tuna salad recipe from his kitchen — and it's easy to understand why. Tuna salad may be one of the simplest recipes you can prepare for a fast lunch, healthy dinner, or light snack. It requires few utensils and ingredients and is also affordable and convenient, especially because you can use precooked canned tuna for your sandwich or wrap.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
The Independent

Zooey Deschanel ’shocked’ that people couldn’t recognise her without signature bangs

Zooey Deschanel‘s signature fringe became a topic of fierce online conversation following 2013’s Met Gala, with many fans saying they didn’t recognise the New Girl actor without it.At the red carpet event, Deschanel pinned her trademark hairstyle back, causing many fans to double take at photographs of her. Now, the 500 Days of Summer star has reminisced on the moment in a new interview, saying she finds it “truly shocking” that pinning back her fringe altered her appearance so much.“It’s truly shocking to me, but I mean, it’s funny,” she told Buzzfeed. “Well, and I, a lot of times, just...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman’s Relationship Timeline

Love after controversy! Tiger Woods’ personal life has been a topic of conversation for decades, but has he found The One in Erica Herman? The golfer rose to fame when he won his first major at the 1997 Masters. As his success on the course continued, he made waves in November 2009 after news broke […]
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Box Cake Mix

Cakes are a classic dessert, used to celebrate everything from birthdays to bridal showers and anything in between. The yummy blend of moist, light cake and sweet, creamy frosting makes the sweet a pretty popular crowd-pleaser. However, there is one downside: not everyone always wants to spend the time — not to mention effort — that it takes to bake a cake from scratch. Luckily, that is where boxed cake mixes come in. Boxed cake mix was first patented in the 1930s by P. Duff and Sons, a Pittsburgh-based molasses company, according to Bon Appetit. While the dry recipe changed a bit over the years, the basic idea of selling convenience by premixing ingredients that only required one or two add-ins to make a whole cake became pretty popular with busy consumers, particularly after World War II.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

129K+
Followers
32K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy