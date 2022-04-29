ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Taylor'd Bar-B-Q takes home Atlanta Burger Week title

By Buck Lanford
fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second year in a row, Taylor'd Bar-B-Q in...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
Thrillist

The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Avondale Estates, GA
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Cafe Hot Wing fails with 44; The Varsity scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 85 in Clayton County, CBS46 found a hot wing spot in some hot water. Café Hot Wing in Riverdale failed with 44-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee entered the kitchen from outside and handled food without washing hands. Plus, cooked chicken was sitting on a box of raw chicken wings. And black debris inside the ice machine was dripping on to ice. We questioned an employee in charge about the dirty ice machine.
ATLANTA, GA
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Fast-Food Icon White Castle Does Something Completely New

In New York and a handful of other densely populated cities, you can sit in a Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report, look out the window and see another Starbucks. That's a bizarre sight, but it makes sense in an area where the occupants of a single office building might keep a cafe busy all day.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Egg Roll#Bar B Q#Brisket#Food Drink
Mashed

30% Would Most Want To Eat At This Famous Celebrity's Restaurant

It's no news to cooking show fans that some of TV's most famous chefs have their own restaurants, from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen to Bobby Flay's Bobby's Burger Palace. But many celebrities outside of the culinary world have also added restaurateur to their resumes, giving fans the unique chance to dine like their favorite stars. Celeb-backed eateries have popped up all over the country, reflecting a variety of tastes and cultures. Eminem opened Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit, inspired by his famous song lyric. Ludacris runs Chicken + Beer in Atlanta, which serves up exactly what the name suggests. Channing Tatum's Saints and Sinners spot in New Orleans donates many of its profits to charity.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
Ash Jurberg

The newest billionaire in Atlanta

A few days ago, I wrote about Ted Turner and the billion-dollar fortune he is giving away. Today it is time to look at the newest billionaire in Atlanta and see if he can follow up in Turner's footsteps.
ATLANTA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSAV News 3

Jack Link’s to hire 800 at $450M meat snack plant in Georgia

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — The company that makes Jack Link’s meat snacks says it will build a $450 million plant in middle Georgia. The Wisconsin-based company says it will open the plant in late 2023 and hire 800 workers. Link Snacks says it is the largest maker of protein snacks worldwide, making beef jerky and […]
PERRY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Did you hear the boom on Monday?

ATLANTA — Many 11Alive viewers said they heard a loud boom around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. That noise was a sonic boom caused by the SpaceX capsule that returned to Earth. The Associated Press reported Monday that three rich businessmen were back on Earth with their astronaut escort after a pricey trip to the International Space Station. The trip cost the trio $55 million apiece.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Bojangles, 5207 Brook Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: women’s restroom doesn’t have hand soap; red hose found in hand sink (hand sinks are for handwashing only); temperature of container of raw liquid egg is elevated. MAR. 23. Marco’s Pizza, 1070 Virginia...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy