DeKalb mayors criticize school district’s decision to fire its superintendent

 2 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County mayors are banding together in support of a fired DeKalb County Schools superintendent.

A letter released by all 12 mayors Friday criticized the decision to fire Dr. Cheryl Watson-Harris, saying the decision impacts the future for all DeKalb students.

“As Mayors, our greatest hope is that our children arrive home from school safely and smarter. We’re concerned that the DeKalb Board of Education’s recent decision to remove Superintendent Watson-Harris could jeopardize the future outcomes for DeKalb students. This decision may have a long-term impact by making it difficult to attract and retain a new superintendent as well as other leaders.”

The DeKalb County Board of Education announced the decision to terminate Watson-Harris’ contract without explanation during a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Watson-Harris said she was blindsided by the decision and unaware her future with the district was going to be discussed at the meeting.

Watson-Harris started in the position in July 2020 and said she was the seventh superintendent in the past 10 years for the district.

The mayors wrote that the superintendent situation is a part of a larger, ongoing problem with the DeKalb County school system. They are calling for leaders to work together on new policies and procedures.

“We are ready to work with the DeKalb legislative delegation to craft legislation which will protect DCSD students and educators. Serious changes are needed to prevent the chaos that seems to occur every few years in the DCSD.”

Watson-Harris spoke exclusively with Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne on Thursday, just two days after the board of education voted to remove her as superintendent.

The district’s decision to fire her follows weeks of reports on the bad conditions at Druid Hills High School, where her own child attends.

“Everything that’s happening, it isn’t just about me. it’s about the entire school system and what’s really best for the beautiful and brilliant, over 94,000 scholars,” Watson-Harris said.

Watson-Harris said she has not been given any reason for termination and feels the district didn’t have any grounds to her fire.

“I will fight to fulfill my commitment to the children of DeKalb County School District,” Watson-Harris said.

“Have you obtained legal counsel to keep your job?” Winne asked Watson-Harris.

“I have. Yes, I have,” Watson-Harris said.

Fired DeKalb superintendent defends her work with the district

