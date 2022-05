(CBSMiami) – While the Miami City Commission celebrates the passage of the new Miami Freedom Park plans on the current 131 acre Melreese Country Club golf course, the neighborhood 35 yards across 18th Street is full of uncertainty. Neighbors don’t know what to expect and it has them kicking around possibilities. “Whether we’ll stay here or not, I’m not sure”, said one resident. Families say they already experiencing high traffic volume on Miami Marlins game days. LoanDepot Park is three miles from their front doors. They can do the math. With the sheer volume a mega-mixed use complex will generate, combined with its proximity...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO