ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, WI

Crawford County sheriff alleges sisters are among main meth suppliers in southwest Wisconsin

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47O30s_0fO2RSGm00

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said two Onalaska sisters are among of the main methamphetamine suppliers his agency has identified in southwest Wisconsin.

“Over the last few years, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive narcotics investigation into the illegal distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine,” McCullick said in a news release Thursday.

With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, his office has identified about 60 suspected methamphetamine users and/or dealers in the region and/or other states, he said.

Two of the main suppliers are 32-year-old Pa Kou Yang and her 35-year-old sister, Lisa Yang, both of Onalaska, McCullick said.

“The investigation revealed that Pa Yang was frequently receiving large quantities of methamphetamine from her sister Lisa Yang and returning to our area to sell,” he said.

Authorities have arrested Pa Yang on numerous occasions with various amounts of methamphetamine, totalling 202 grams, said the sheriff, who added that the estimated street value of that amount would be between $5,000 and $6,000.

A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin recently indicted Pa Yang on two counts of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution. If convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on each count, McCullick said.

Also during the investigation, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit did a traffic stop on Lisa Yang’s vehicle, he said.

She and her passenger, 43-year-old Anou Lo, also of Onalaska, Wisconsin, were arrested with 165 grams of methamphetamine with a street value between $3,000 and $4,000, the sheriff said.

As the narcotics investigation continues, McCullick asked that anyone having additional information to contact Deputy Joseph Breeser or Lieutenant Ryan Fradette at the sheriff’s office at (608) 326-0241.

Assisting his office, Sheriff McCullick said, are the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Prairie du Chien Police Department, Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force, West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Onalaska Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Mar-Mac Police Department, Crawford County District Attorney’s Office, La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office and the United State Attorney’s Office in Madison.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse downtown restaurant building collapses after fire Thursday morning

UPDATE: $1 million bail set for 14-year-old suspect in 10-year-old girl’s slaying in Chippewa Falls

Dennis and Kari Vogel named 2022 Riverfest Commodore & First Mate

La Crosse kindergarten class is out to change the world

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
UPMATTERS

Police: Wisconsin man shoots, kills co-worker after 7 days at job

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee who only had worked seven days at a Wisconsin business was arrested for shooting and killing his co-worker. According to the Janesville Police Department, on April 26 around 4:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in saying an employee at Precision Drawn Metals was shot in the back. When officers arrived, multiple people were seen leaving the building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, WI
Onalaska, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Prairie Du Chien, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Onalaska, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Crawford County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
City
Prairie Du Chien, WI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Methamphetamine#Wkbt
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy, 14, Charged With Murdering, Raping Lily Peters; Bond Set At $1 Million

Originally published April 27 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — A judge in western Wisconsin on Wednesday ordered that the boy arrested in the killing of Lily Peters be held on a $1 million cash bond after hearing that the teenage suspect allegedly admitted to killing and raping the 10-year-old girl. At an afternoon court hearing, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell presented the criminal complaint, identifying the suspect as 14-year-old boy and an eighth grader who’s lived in Chippewa County his entire life. The boy’s name was not released; he was referred to only as C.P.B. He appeared in court...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin family finds rare plant not seen in 90 years

(WLUK) -- You never know what you may find while out hiking in Wisconsin. Ben Redding and his family were out hiking at a state natural area in Sauk County last summer and rediscovered a population of the rare maidenhair spleenwort not seen at the site in 90 years. Redding...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man Dies In ATV Rollover In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old Minnesota man died following an ATV rollover crash last week in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Mark Rice, of Isanti, crashed on the evening of April 21 in the town of Apple River, Wis., which is roughly 25 miles northeast of Stillwater. Responding deputies found Rice unresponsive near an overturned ATV. Investigators say it appeared his vehicle veered into the ditch and rolled over when entering the soft shoulder. Rice suffered injuries to his head; he was not wearing a helmet. A medical helicopter flew him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy