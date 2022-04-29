Crawford County sheriff alleges sisters are among main meth suppliers in southwest Wisconsin

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said two Onalaska sisters are among of the main methamphetamine suppliers his agency has identified in southwest Wisconsin.

“Over the last few years, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive narcotics investigation into the illegal distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine,” McCullick said in a news release Thursday.

With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, his office has identified about 60 suspected methamphetamine users and/or dealers in the region and/or other states, he said.

Two of the main suppliers are 32-year-old Pa Kou Yang and her 35-year-old sister, Lisa Yang, both of Onalaska, McCullick said.

“The investigation revealed that Pa Yang was frequently receiving large quantities of methamphetamine from her sister Lisa Yang and returning to our area to sell,” he said.

Authorities have arrested Pa Yang on numerous occasions with various amounts of methamphetamine, totalling 202 grams, said the sheriff, who added that the estimated street value of that amount would be between $5,000 and $6,000.

A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin recently indicted Pa Yang on two counts of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution. If convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on each count, McCullick said.

Also during the investigation, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit did a traffic stop on Lisa Yang’s vehicle, he said.

She and her passenger, 43-year-old Anou Lo, also of Onalaska, Wisconsin, were arrested with 165 grams of methamphetamine with a street value between $3,000 and $4,000, the sheriff said.

As the narcotics investigation continues, McCullick asked that anyone having additional information to contact Deputy Joseph Breeser or Lieutenant Ryan Fradette at the sheriff’s office at (608) 326-0241.

Assisting his office, Sheriff McCullick said, are the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Prairie du Chien Police Department, Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force, West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Onalaska Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Mar-Mac Police Department, Crawford County District Attorney’s Office, La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office and the United State Attorney’s Office in Madison.

