Detroit, MI

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

By AP with Christine Winter
abc12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park. The recall covers certain 2020 through...

