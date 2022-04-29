Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted multiple S650 Ford Mustang prototypes out driving around, including a likely base model, a GT variant making some rumbly V8 noises, and a possible Mach 1 or higher-performance model, as well as captured some shots of the S650’s interior, giving us a good look at its new flat-bottom steering wheel. More recently, we’ve seen the front end of both a base and potential GT next-gen Mustang completely uncovered via a pair of leaks as well. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted yet another interesting vehicle out and about, which could potentially be a 2024 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 or Mach 1 mule.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO