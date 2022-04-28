Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shanghai’s 25 million residents have endured an extreme COVID lockdown for nearly a month—and now a new nightmarish topic is trending on Weibo, the country’s Twitter-like social media platform.
Citizens and governments alike have taken a special interest in sustainability and climate change over the past few years. Emerging regulations — coupled with pressure from consumers — have pushed companies across the transportation industry to clean up their act, with many issuing public sustainability pledges. While the most common measures involve switching from diesel to electric vehicles or eliminating empty miles, there are unique opportunities for companies in the produce space to take their efforts one step further.
The Business Secretary has ordered the country’s oil and gas giants to reinvest their profits to boost the UK’s energy supply and help to ease the cost of living crisis. Kwasi Kwarteng has written to energy companies asking them to set out a clear plan on how they will use their huge windfalls to fire up domestic production.
The issue of driver shortage and retention has been widely discussed in the logistics industry over the past several years. However, according to Vorto CEO Priyesh Ranjan, retention challenges are just a symptom of the true issue plaguing the driver population: driver utilization inefficiency. “On one side, the volume of...
Oil prices dipped but were trading in and out of positive territory on Thursday as investors weighed up tightening Russian supplies and the prospect of dwindling fuel demand in China. Brent crude futures were down 63 cents, or 0.6%, at $104.69 a barrel by 1129 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
Oil prices dropped on Thursday on caution about dwindling fuel demand in China, the world's biggest oil importer, due to the economic impact of COVID-19 restrictions. Brent crude futures had fallen 62 cents, or 0.59%, to $104.70 a barrel by 0712 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 48 cents, or 0.47%, to $101.54 a barrel.
