East Rutherford, NJ

NY Giants get passing grade for drafting of Evan Neal

By Reese Nasser
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NFL Draft’s best top offensive line prospect has found himself in New York. With the seventh overall pick, the NY Giants added their right tackle of the future in Alabama’s Evan Neal. Neal was a force while at Alabama, regularly destroying opposing defenders. At 6-7...

gmenhq.com

Comments / 0

