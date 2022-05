In 2024, the Joslyn will be an all new museum, adding a new 42,000 square foot pavilion offering up space for more art and more visitors. "We'll have a brand new dramatic entrance that's more welcoming, that's more accessible for the public. At the same time, renovations to the gardens kind of bring the outdoors in, and a sense of looking outside year round," Executive Director of the Joslyn Art Museum, Jack Becker said.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO