During his 19-year career, Shaquille O’Neal became one of the most dominant players the Los Angeles Lakers — and the entire NBA — have ever seen. The 7-foot-1 center feasted on his opponents in the paint, shooting 58.2% from the field during his time in the NBA, the 10th-highest career field goal percentage of all time. O’Neal broke numerous backboards with powerful dunks, finishing his career with 1,874 slams — which ahead of the 2021-22 season was the fourth-highest number in the league’s history.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO