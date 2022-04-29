ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 12:23:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current....

Dust Advisory issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northwestern McKinley County in west central New Mexico Northwestern Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Northwestern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Eastern San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 613 PM MDT, an area of dust was near Capulin, or 25 miles southwest of Alamosa, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 92 and 152. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 65 and 161. Highway 491 and New Mexico State route 371. Locations impacted include Bloomfield, Chama, Dulce, Navajo Dam, Nageezi, Counselor, Lake Valley, Archuleta, Heron Lake State Park and Navajo Lake State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Pull your vehicle fully off the side of the road, keep your headlights off, and take your foot off of the brake pedal. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pas
KERN COUNTY, CA
Flood Advisory issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Scurry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following counties, Borden and Scurry. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Snyder, J B Thomas Reservoir, Inadale, Winston Field, Dunn, Ira, Randalls Corner, Hermleigh and Knapp. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Big Island Interior, Big Island Summit, Kohala by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:58:00 Expires: 2022-05-01 14:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Big Island Summit; Kohala A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hawaii in Hawaii County through 230 PM HST At 158 PM HST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pohakuloa Training Area, or 18 miles east of Kailua-Kona, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pohakuloa Training Area and Pohakuloa Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Special Weather Statement issued for Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and central and south central Virginia. Target Area: Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pittsylvania County through 845 PM EDT At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cascade, or near Axton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Callands Swansonville Dry Fork and Sandy River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Special Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Tensas A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Tensas, northern Concordia and Catahoula Parishes through 730 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Frogmore, or 7 miles north of Monterey. Additional strong storms were located near Maitland and near Manifest. These storms were moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Natchez, Ferriday, Jonesville, Clayton, Waterproof, Lee Bayou, Wildsville, Manifest, Spokane, Wallace Ridge, Archie, West Ferriday, Helena, Walters, Frogmore, Ridgecrest, Sicily Island and Harrisonburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
Tornado Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pecos A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 18 miles south of McCamey, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and three inch hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 288 and 311. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...3.00 IN
PECOS COUNTY, TX

