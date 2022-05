Former Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but will join the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. Seven Crimson Tide players were selected in this year's draft, including Alabama's top two wide receivers from this past season, Jameson Williams, who went No. 12 overall to the Detroit Lions, and John Metchie, who was drafted by the Houston Texans as the No. 12 pick in the second round.

