Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 12:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rapides THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN RAPIDES PARISH WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Lake Charles.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and central and south central Virginia. Target Area: Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pittsylvania County through 845 PM EDT At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cascade, or near Axton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Callands Swansonville Dry Fork and Sandy River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Tensas A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Tensas, northern Concordia and Catahoula Parishes through 730 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Frogmore, or 7 miles north of Monterey. Additional strong storms were located near Maitland and near Manifest. These storms were moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Natchez, Ferriday, Jonesville, Clayton, Waterproof, Lee Bayou, Wildsville, Manifest, Spokane, Wallace Ridge, Archie, West Ferriday, Helena, Walters, Frogmore, Ridgecrest, Sicily Island and Harrisonburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pas
KERN COUNTY, CA

