Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Tensas A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Tensas, northern Concordia and Catahoula Parishes through 730 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Frogmore, or 7 miles north of Monterey. Additional strong storms were located near Maitland and near Manifest. These storms were moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Natchez, Ferriday, Jonesville, Clayton, Waterproof, Lee Bayou, Wildsville, Manifest, Spokane, Wallace Ridge, Archie, West Ferriday, Helena, Walters, Frogmore, Ridgecrest, Sicily Island and Harrisonburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
