After losing three consecutive games, the Oregon Ducks were looking to get back on track this weekend against the California Golden Bears. The Ducks were able to do so, but the series didn't end the way the team would have liked. California (21-22, 11-13 Pac-12) defeated Oregon (28-15, 13-8) 9-8 Sunday at...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO