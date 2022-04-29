ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 13:24:00 Expires: 2022-05-02 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Morton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Morton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Morton County through 800 PM CDT At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Stonington, or 13 miles northwest of Elkhart, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Richfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MORTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Reeves, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crane; Reeves; Ward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL REEVES...SOUTHEASTERN WARD AND NORTHERN CRANE COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Grandfalls, or 13 miles southeast of Monahans, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grandfalls, Royalty, Imperial, Coyanosa, Imperial Reservoir and Cordona Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRANE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pecos; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Pecos County in southwestern Texas South central Upton County in western Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 15 miles southwest of McCamey, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Pecos and south central Upton Counties, including the following locations... Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 292 and 294, and between mile markers 296 and 306. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN
PECOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pas
KERN COUNTY, CA

