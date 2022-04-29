Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crane; Reeves; Ward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL REEVES...SOUTHEASTERN WARD AND NORTHERN CRANE COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Grandfalls, or 13 miles southeast of Monahans, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grandfalls, Royalty, Imperial, Coyanosa, Imperial Reservoir and Cordona Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0