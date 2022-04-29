Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pecos; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Pecos County in southwestern Texas South central Upton County in western Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 15 miles southwest of McCamey, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Pecos and south central Upton Counties, including the following locations... Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 292 and 294, and between mile markers 296 and 306. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN

