Gardnerville, NV

Convicted robber back in custody after walking away from camp

By Staff Reports
Record-Courier
 2 days ago

A woman who was convicted of robbing a Gardnerville man at gunpoint is back in custody after she walked away from a prison work camp in March. Stacy Conti-Salway, 40, was apprehended by the Nevada Department of Corrections...

