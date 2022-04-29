ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for death of pregnant St. Pete teen

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of killing a St. Petersburg teen has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Jacobee Flowers, 34, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 7

Jamie Cleveland
2d ago

if they put him in general population he will not last very long at all if he catches protective custody if somebody wants him bad enough they will get him there there is nowhere to hide with a sex charge or beating women and children

Reply(1)
3
Laurie Hicks
2d ago

Amen he need more time than that I remember that young lady my heart goes out to her family sorry for your loss

Reply
5
cherie zellmer
2d ago

40 years doesn’t seem like a harsh enough sentence for 2 lives!!

Reply
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Violent Crime#Bay News 9#The Tampa Bay Times
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent San Angelo Convict Facing Federal and State Prison Time

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man with a violent history has been sentenced for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon. Lionel Munoz was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in January 2022 and then will have three years of supervised release. Munoz also had to forfeit a .38 caliber Rohm pistol. On April 15, 2022, Munoz was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility after being in custody of U.S. Marshals according to the judgement in this case. Also, the United States District Court made the recommendation to place Munoz in a prison outside…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
WFLA

Woman kills man who tried to run her over with her own car, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon who she claimed was trying to run her over with her own car, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers said they responded to the shooting Wednesday at the Dawson Apartments and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. By the […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy