Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 13:24:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Island Interior, Big Island Summit, Kohala by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:58:00 Expires: 2022-05-01 14:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Big Island Summit; Kohala A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hawaii in Hawaii County through 230 PM HST At 158 PM HST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pohakuloa Training Area, or 18 miles east of Kailua-Kona, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pohakuloa Training Area and Pohakuloa Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Scurry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following counties, Borden and Scurry. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Snyder, J B Thomas Reservoir, Inadale, Winston Field, Dunn, Ira, Randalls Corner, Hermleigh and Knapp. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pecos A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 18 miles south of McCamey, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and three inch hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 288 and 311. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...3.00 IN
PECOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Tensas A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Tensas, northern Concordia and Catahoula Parishes through 730 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Frogmore, or 7 miles north of Monterey. Additional strong storms were located near Maitland and near Manifest. These storms were moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Natchez, Ferriday, Jonesville, Clayton, Waterproof, Lee Bayou, Wildsville, Manifest, Spokane, Wallace Ridge, Archie, West Ferriday, Helena, Walters, Frogmore, Ridgecrest, Sicily Island and Harrisonburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pas
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Fisher, Jones, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fisher; Jones; Taylor THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 168 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL TEXAS FISHER JONES TAYLOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABILENE, ANSON, FUNSTON, GANNON, HAMLIN, STAMFORD, STITH, TRUBY, AND TUXEDO.
FISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hansford, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hansford; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON...SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN AND NORTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Sunray, or 9 miles northeast of Dumas, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sunray, Stinnett, Morse and Pringle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northwestern McKinley County in west central New Mexico Northwestern Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Northwestern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Eastern San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 613 PM MDT, an area of dust was near Capulin, or 25 miles southwest of Alamosa, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 92 and 152. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 65 and 161. Highway 491 and New Mexico State route 371. Locations impacted include Bloomfield, Chama, Dulce, Navajo Dam, Nageezi, Counselor, Lake Valley, Archuleta, Heron Lake State Park and Navajo Lake State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Pull your vehicle fully off the side of the road, keep your headlights off, and take your foot off of the brake pedal. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Greene; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southeastern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Northern Preston County in northeastern West Virginia Eastern Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brookhaven, or near Morgantown, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Morgantown, Fairmont, Uniontown, Connellsville, Westover, Kingwood, Star City, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, South Connellsville, Farmington, and Fairdale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Coke, Crockett, Irion, Nolan, Schleicher, Sterling, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coke; Crockett; Irion; Nolan; Schleicher; Sterling; Sutton; Tom Green TORNADO WATCH 168 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL TEXAS COKE CROCKETT IRION NOLAN SCHLEICHER STERLING SUTTON TOM GREEN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARDEN, BARNHART, BRONTE, BROOME, CARLSBAD, ELDORADO, MERTZON, OZONA, ROBERT LEE, SAN ANGELO, SANCO, SHERWOOD, SILVER, SONORA, STERLING CITY, SWEETWATER, TENNYSON, AND WALL.
COKE COUNTY, TX

