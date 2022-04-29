Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pecos A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 18 miles south of McCamey, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and three inch hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 288 and 311. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...3.00 IN

PECOS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO