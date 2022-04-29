Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Greene; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southeastern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Northern Preston County in northeastern West Virginia Eastern Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brookhaven, or near Morgantown, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Morgantown, Fairmont, Uniontown, Connellsville, Westover, Kingwood, Star City, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, South Connellsville, Farmington, and Fairdale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0