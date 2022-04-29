ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

U.S. Vice President Harris will meet leaders of 15 Caribbean nations on Friday

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0OYN_0fO2OLwc00

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris will virtually meet leaders of 15 Caribbean nations on Friday and continue her work engagements from home after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

On Thursday, a White House official said Harris remained asymptomatic, made calls to members of Congress and had several staff meetings. She was also prescribed and has taken antiviral drug Paxlovid after consultation with her physicians, the White House has previously said. read more

During Friday's meeting, Harris and leaders from the Caribbean nations will discuss economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, address the climate crisis and transition to clean energy, along with strengthening security throughout the region, a senior administration official said.

Countries participating in the meeting include Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago among others.

Harris has previously met with leaders of Jamaica and Barbados at the White House. She noted her Jamaican descent and trips to the island in her childhood during her meeting with the Jamaican Prime Minister in March.

Many Caribbean nations were divided over how to relate to the United States during the Trump administration, and expressed frustration that Washington often views relations with them through the prism of other geopolitical rivalries with countries such as China, obscuring the many specific needs of the Caribbean.

They have, however, maintained close ties with the United States since and offered their support for U.S. leadership on issues such as the climate crisis.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 296

CP
2d ago

Why is she meeting with Caribbean countries?!! Sounds racist!! LOL.We have problems in the US that she needs to deal with, but wait!! She has no intelligence to figure that out . I can only hear her annoying cackle laugh while wearing her man suit

Reply(10)
186
Silver Chief
2d ago

And she never really went down to the southern border at the very lower part next to the Rio Grande and her staff hates her guts.

Reply(6)
159
Captain Crunch
2d ago

Kamala Camel Toes Harris who’s Oral Skills are known all over Washington and Harlem never envisioned she’d actually have to talk to do her job!!!

Reply(2)
92
Related
Reuters

U.S. Vice President Harris tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but is not exhibiting symptoms, a spokesperson said, at a time when there has been an increase in cases among White House staffers. Harris has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S.-Mexico migration talks 'constructive,' not 'threatening' -White House

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden had "constructive" talks with Mexican counterpart President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday, the White House said, as officials on both sides of the shared border fret about lapsing immigration restrictions. The meeting followed just a few days after a federal...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Daily Mail

Trophy hunter kills Botswana's biggest 'tusker' elephant with ivory weighing 200lb after paying $50,000 for the 'privilege' - sparking fury from country's former president

A professional trophy hunter shot and killed the largest 'tusker' elephant in Botswana after paying $50,000 to join a hunt. Botswanan hunter Leon Kachelhoffer claims he killed the big tusker, which was carrying 200lb (91kg) of ivory, on the country's northern border with Namibia. The elephant was in its early-50s...
ANIMALS
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean Countries#Haiti#Guyana#Paxlovid#The White House#Jamaican
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy