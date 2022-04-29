ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian struck and killed by Metra train in Naperville

By Marisa Rodriguez
 2 days ago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train at the Naperville station Friday morning.

The accident involving Metra BNSF train No. 1214 happened just after 6 a.m. near Naperville.

A female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trains are stopped in both directions, according to Metra. Extensive delays are anticipated.

Currently, trains are not stopping at Naperville until further notice. Metra says only one track is open between Lisle and Aurora so trains may incur more delay time in that area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

