ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomet, IL

Athlete of the Week: Cece Abramson

By Dani Tietz
mahometdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCece Abramson is not only helping the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ track and field team gain momentum in the spring 2022 season, but the senior is also leading in the classroom. Recently, Abramson tied for...

mahometdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

COMMIT: Transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. chooses Illinois

WCIA — Forward Terrence Shannon Jr., one of the top players in the transfer portal, announced he is signing with Illinois basketball on Friday. The former Texas Tech starter averaged 10.4 points per game last season with the Red Raiders, making 20 starts and 26 games. He scored almost 1,000 point in three seasons in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WCIA

Doug Kramer drafted by Bears

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCIA) — Illinois center Doug Kramer was drafted by the Chicago Bears Saturday at the NFL Draft at 207th overall. The Hinsdale native is staying close to home after a Second Team All-Big Ten season in 2021 for the Illini. The six-year player made 48 starts in his career in Champaign, being […]
CHICAGO, IL
Newton Daily News

Newton tennis teams fall to Grinnell

GRINNELL — Maggie Garrett and Lauryn Garrett combined for three of Newton’s four wins during a Little Hawkeye Conference tennis dual with Grinnell on Thursday. The Cardinals were 3-3 in singles but struggled in doubles during a 7-4 road loss to the Tigers. Maggie Garrett moved up to...
GRINNELL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Mahomet, IL
Mahomet, IL
Sports
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
City
Golf, IL
WCIA

On the Farm with Marvin Lee

We’re excited to join Marvin Lee on his farm in central Illinois for a few songs and stories. Be sure to catch Marvin this summer as he will be hosting his concerts in the park in Philo.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS boys' golf places 7th at Hutchinson

The Manhattan HIgh boys’ golf team placed seventh at the Hutchinson Invitational Friday afternoon. The Indians finished with a 312 team score, placing them behind Blue Valley’s 310 and ahead of Sacred Heart’s 316. Olathe West won the invitational with a score of 297. Jonathan Wefald and...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Pole Vault#Ihsa#The Math Team#The Interact Club
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

ROUNDUP: Edwardsville spikers sweep Collinsville

The Edwardsville boys volleyball team ended a two-match slide with a win over Collinsville on Thursday in Southwestern Conference action. The Tigers made quick work of the Kahoks with a 25-11, 25-18 sweep inside Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium. Jacob Geison led Edwardsville with 10 kills and six service points, while John Kreke and Evan Reid each had five kills and Zach Hoffmann had four kills. Wyatt Blunt paced the offense with 22 assists. Liam Marsh had 13 service points and three aces. On Saturday, the Tigers went 1-2-1 at the Lafayette Tournament, including 25-13, 25-21 loss to Marquette...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Dain Dainja's offseason transformation setting him up for increased role

CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja is not the same person that walked onto the Illinois campus in January. Dainja has slimmed down 20 pounds and has gone through a spring semester with strength coach Adam Fletcher where he's gotten results he described as "crazy." He's made strides in all of his strength work and set multiple weight lifting personal bests.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy