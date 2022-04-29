Athlete of the Week: Cece Abramson

The Edwardsville boys volleyball team ended a two-match slide with a win over Collinsville on Thursday in Southwestern Conference action. The Tigers made quick work of the Kahoks with a 25-11, 25-18 sweep inside Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium. Jacob Geison led Edwardsville with 10 kills and six service points, while John Kreke and Evan Reid each had five kills and Zach Hoffmann had four kills. Wyatt Blunt paced the offense with 22 assists. Liam Marsh had 13 service points and three aces. On Saturday, the Tigers went 1-2-1 at the Lafayette Tournament, including 25-13, 25-21 loss to Marquette...

