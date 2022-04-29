Baby dies in Wayne County semi crash

WAYNE CO, Ill (WEHT) – A one year old boy is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. on eastbound Illinois Route 15, just west of County Road 2450 East.

Authorities say a semi and a passenger car were both heading east on Illinois Route 15 when the car pulled over to the shoulder at a mailbox. After pulling back onto the roadway, the passenger car was then hit by the semi.

The driver and passenger of the car were both flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. A one year old boy riding in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was not hurt but was issued a citation for not slowing down to avoid a crash.

The road was closed for about six hours while crews cleared the scene.

