Baby dies in Wayne County semi crash
WAYNE CO, Ill (WEHT) – A one year old boy is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon.
It happened just after 1:30 p.m. on eastbound Illinois Route 15, just west of County Road 2450 East.
Authorities say a semi and a passenger car were both heading east on Illinois Route 15 when the car pulled over to the shoulder at a mailbox. After pulling back onto the roadway, the passenger car was then hit by the semi.
The driver and passenger of the car were both flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. A one year old boy riding in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene.
The semi driver was not hurt but was issued a citation for not slowing down to avoid a crash.
