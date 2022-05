Hunter Wade, 13, killed his first turkey on his grandfather’s farm in Fort Ann, N.Y., after hunting every day of the season last year and coming up short. The bird weighed 21 pounds, had 1-inch spurs, and a 9.5-inch beard. It came in with a large flock of several other toms and a few jakes, said Abbey Wade, Hunter’s mentor and mom.

FORT ANN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO