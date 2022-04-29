These NC restaurants make Yelp’s list of top places in nation to eat for Mother’s Day

If you want to treat your mom to a special meal, you may not have to go far.

That’s because North Carolina is home to four restaurants that rank among the best in the nation for celebrating Mother’s Day . The eateries that received the honor from the restaurant review website Yelp include:

Webb Custom Kitchen in Gastonia

Daniel’s Restaurant in Apex

Tupelo Honey in Asheville

Epic Chophouse in Mooresville

To come up with the list of top Mother’s Day dining spots, Yelp said it “identified businesses in the restaurant category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning the holiday, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.”

The website also considered restaurants’ health grades and chose a maximum of three businesses in each metro area “to ensure geographic diversity,” according to the results published Thursday, April 28.

Of the 100 restaurants that received national recognition, the highest-ranking one in North Carolina was Webb Custom Kitchen at No. 7. The eatery serves steak, lobster and other dishes in a former movie theater roughly 20 miles west of Charlotte.

“Tasting good isn’t enough for us, as we strive to source as many ingredients as we can from as close to home as possible,” the restaurant says on its website.

In past years, some Mother’s Day diners wrote online that they were fans of Webb Custom Kitchen’s food and customer service . Others couldn’t get enough of the restaurant at other times of the year, helping it earn more than 4 out of 5 stars on Yelp.

Also in the rankings, Daniel’s Restaurant — which serves Italian cuisine from its dining room southwest of Raleigh — landed in the No. 38 spot.

Tupelo Honey’s location on College Street in Asheville ranked No. 46, and the Charlotte area’s Epic Chophouse ranked No. 77.

The results come after Yelp and reservation website OpenTable named several North Carolina restaurants among the best places to eat in the country, McClatchy News reported in January.

On the latest list, the nation’s top-ranking spot for Mother’s Day was Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale, Arizona.

