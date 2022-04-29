ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Woman receives sentence for kicking Warren school bus driver

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUMvH_0fO2I8lg00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Municipal Court judge sentenced a woman to probation after she was accused of kicking a school bus driver in the groin.

Teauna Jenkins’ felony assault charge was reduced to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. She was then sentenced to one year of probation and to pay a $100 fine, according to Judge Thomas Gysegum’s court.

Residents cheer as council decides police dog’s fate

Jenkins was charged on March 31 after a school bus driver reported that Jenkins kicked him in the groin during an argument at the bus stop.

He said they were at the corner of Willow Drive SW and Michelle Avenue SW when it happened.

The driver told police that he had been involved in an ongoing issue with the woman as the kids weren’t at the bus stop when they are supposed to be there, leading to a delay in pickups.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Bus Stop#Violent Crime#Warren Municipal Court
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy