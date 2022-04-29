Woman receives sentence for kicking Warren school bus driver

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Municipal Court judge sentenced a woman to probation after she was accused of kicking a school bus driver in the groin.

Teauna Jenkins’ felony assault charge was reduced to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. She was then sentenced to one year of probation and to pay a $100 fine, according to Judge Thomas Gysegum’s court.

Jenkins was charged on March 31 after a school bus driver reported that Jenkins kicked him in the groin during an argument at the bus stop.

He said they were at the corner of Willow Drive SW and Michelle Avenue SW when it happened.

The driver told police that he had been involved in an ongoing issue with the woman as the kids weren’t at the bus stop when they are supposed to be there, leading to a delay in pickups.

