ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

How To Watch Rocket Lab Use a Helicopter To Catch a Rocket Booster

By Samson Amore
dot.LA
dot.LA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npkBl_0fO2I57V00

Update, April 29: Rocket Lab has delayed its There and Back Again mission to “no earlier than May 1,” citing weather conditions.

This isn’t the plot of the latest Michael Bay film: Rocket Lab will use a helicopter to catch a nearly 40-foot rocket booster out of the sky.

It may sound like an action stunt, but it’s a key step toward the Long Beach-based aerospace company’s goal of competing with SpaceX and offering fully reusable rockets. While SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket uses extra fuel to reignite its engines for a soft landing back on Earth , Rocket Lab is hoping that it can recover its launch boosters as they fall in order to save costs.

The startup’s Tolkein-themed There and Back Again mission—originally planned for Friday but now delayed to May 1 due to weather conditions—will launch 34 satellites into orbit for commercial customers including Spaceflight, Astrix Aeronautics and Unseenlabs. It’s what happens after the rocket is launched, however, that Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck and his investors will most closely watch.

Here’s how it will go down: The booster will detach from Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket after it lifts off from the company’s New Zealand launch site. As it descends to Earth, a series of parachutes will unfurl in waves to curb its speed. As the booster descends, a customized Lockheed Martin Sikorsky S-92 helicopter equipped with a capture line and hook will fly by and, hopefully, snatch the booster out of the air—delivering it safely home for analysis and future use.

In the past, Rocket Lab has gone the conventional route and trawled the sea for boosters that fell into the ocean after launch, but Beck and his team are betting that the helicopter catch is a more effective and efficient way to reclaim parts. Rocket Lab ran a successful test and caught a dummy booster earlier this week; on Sunday, it’s time to see if it can pull off the real thing.

Rocket Lab will air a livestream of the mission on YouTube and its website. The company also usually provides mission status updates on its Twitter page.

From Your Site Articles

  • Rocket Lab Buys Solar Panel Maker SolAero for $80M - dot.LA ›
  • Rocket Lab is Designing a Twin Spacecraft to go to Mars - dot.LA ›
  • Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck on How He'll Compete with Spacex ... ›
  • Rocket Lab - News ›
  • Rocket Lab | Frequent and reliable access launch is now a reality ... ›

spacex space rocket lab

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Samson is also a proud member of the Transgender Journalists Association. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him

Apr 29 2022

This week in “Raises,” a Torrance-based 3D-printing startup looking to disrupt the auto industry secured $160 million in fresh funding. Meanwhile, an L.A. investment firm seals close to half a billion dollars for its first fund.

money raises venture capital

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Vintner’s Daughter Founder April Gargiulo on Sticking to Your Vision

Apr 29 2022

On this episode of Behind Her Empire, Vintner's Daughter founder and CEO April Gargiulo discusses word-of-mouth marketing, natural ingredients and her entrepreneurial north star.

As a child, Gargiulo’s parents wouldn’t let her eat Chef Boyardee ravioli—instead, they gathered the ingredients and made the meal from scratch. Gargiulo said her parents laid the foundation for her refusal to cut corners with cheap ingredients. That ethos first came to fruition when she helped her parents launch a winery, and later became the bedrock for her own company.

Yasmin is the host of the "Behind Her Empire" podcast, focused on highlighting self-made women leaders and entrepreneurs and how they tackle their career, money, family and life.

Each episode covers their unique hero's journey and what it really takes to build an empire with key lessons learned along the way. The goal of the series is to empower you to see what's possible & inspire you to create financial freedom in your own life.

Apr 29 2022

It’s one thing to say that a company shares abstract values like “openness” or “transparency,” with the goal of fostering a safe environment that encourages creativity and collaboration. It’s intuitive that people who feel confident in sharing their thoughts and ideas with one another will prove more adept at problem-solving and devising innovative plans and solutions. But creating this kind of workplace isn’t as simple as tossing around buzzwords or sending out an email encouraging people to communicate more.

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

This will be the first US spacecraft to land on the Moon since Apollo

Astrobotic has finally offered a good look at the vehicle that will carry scientific payloads to the lunar surface. The company has revealed the finished version of the Peregrine Moon lander ahead of its launch in the fourth quarter of the year. It's an externally simple design that resembles an upside-down pot, but that will be enough to carry 24 missions that include 11 NASA items, a Carnegie Mellon rover, private cargo and even "cultural messages" from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Ingenuity Helicopter Spots Spacecraft Wreckage on Mars – Perseverance’s Cone-Shaped Backshell

Eyeing some of the components that enabled the Perseverance rover to get safely to the Martian surface could provide valuable insights for future missions. NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter recently surveyed both the parachute that assisted the agency’s Perseverance rover land on Mars and the cone-shaped backshell that protected the rover in deep space and during its fiery descent toward the Martian surface on February 18, 2021. Engineers with the Mars Sample Return program asked whether Ingenuity could provide this perspective. What resulted were 10 aerial color images captured on April 19 during Ingenuity’s Flight 26.
PASADENA, CA
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Unseenlabs#Rocket Lab
The Independent

Nasa’s Mars helicopter spots ‘otherworldly’ wreckage on Red Planet caused by space agency

An aerial survey of a section of Mars by Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter has revealed “otherworldly” images of the cone-shaped backshell which protected the robotic explorer during its fiery descent toward the Martian surface on 18 February 2021.Entry, descent, and landing on Mars is a challenge for any mission, with vehicles enduring extreme gravitational forces, high temperatures, and pressure changes as they enter Mars’ atmosphere at nearly 20,000 kph (12,500 mph). While Nasa’s Perseverance rover had the best-documented Mars landing in history, with cameras showing everything from parachute inflation to touchdown, and the rover also imaged debris from the parachute...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

China Will Test Planetary Defense by Crashing a Spacecraft into An Asteroid

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. China plans to crash a spaceship into an asteroid that is potentially hazardous to Earth to alter its trajectory, a maneuver that caps off a multi-step planetary defense strategy that was outlined by a representative of the nation’s space agency on Sunday, reports SpaceNews.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA Mars Helicopter Snaps Dramatic Aerial Views of Rover Landing Gear

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Landing on Mars is hard. The Perseverance rover came through the experience in style last year, but the equipment that helped deliver it safely to the surface of the red planet faced a rougher fate. New aerial views from NASA's Ingenuity helicopter show the rover's parachute and protective backshell as debris on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts fly plush turtle and monkey as zero-g indicators

What do you get when you cross a turtle with a chimp and send both into outer space? A whole lot of shenanigans. Or at least that is the story behind the plush turtle and small monkey that launched with SpaceX's Crew-4 astronauts on Wednesday (April 27). Both dolls began to float when the Dragon spacecraft "Freedom" entered orbit, about nine minutes after leaving Earth and 16 hours before arriving at the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Watch the splashdown of NASA’s first private ISS mission

NASA’s first private mission to the International Space Station has ended successfully after the four-person crew splashed down in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule off the coast of Florida. The four Ax-1 crewmembers — Canadian investor and philanthropist Mark Pathy, American entrepreneur Larry Connor, former Israeli Air Force pilot...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
topgear.com

NASA’s new Astrovan is going to be a Canoo

No, not that kind of canoe. This new electric van will ferry astronauts to their rockets... Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Space exploration is just a series of problems. Not to sound all Eeyore about things,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Space schedule: Nasa fixes its Moon rocket, Boeing prepares for Starliner test

With the safe return to Earth of the first all-private mission to the International Space Station, Axiom-1, on Monday 25 April, and the successful launch of Nasa’s Crew-4 mission on Wednesday 27 April, many of the next major events in space are in a holding pattern. Nasa’s big Moonrocket is back indoors for repairs after several weeks on the launch pad for testing, for instance, while Boeing and Nasa prepare for a flight test of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft in mid-May.Read below for more on what’s next in space in the coming weeks.Crew-3 returns home — Late AprilNasa hasn’t set an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

SpaceX's Crew-4 mission arrives at space station

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) late Wednesday. In a blog post, the agency said that the Crew Dragon Freedom capsule's hatch opening occurred at about 9:15 p.m. ET. Crew-4 includes NASA's mission commander Kjell Lindgren, pilot Bob Hines and mission specialist Jessica Watkins, as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Ingenuity helicopter captures images of its parachute on Mars

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28 (UPI) -- NASA released images of the parachute and backshell that helped the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter land on Mars last year. The pictures, released Wednesday, were taken last week by the 4-pound rotorcraft after engineers sent it on a hunt for the mission's landing gear.
ORLANDO, FL
Space.com

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will visit asteroid Apophis

Apophis, get ready for your close-up. NASA's asteroid-sampling OSIRIS-REx mission, on its way back to Earth from its visit to asteroid Bennu, will take a trip to another space rock. The probe is set to spend 18 months studying the infamous near-Earth asteroid Apophis, watching the rock during a close, but very safe, approach it will make to planet Earth in 2029.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy