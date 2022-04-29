ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Abortion Providers Brace For Immediate Shut Downs From Pending Laws

 2 days ago

The Oklahoma legislature sent two abortion bills to Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, that would take immediate effect if signed — as he is expected to do. One is modeled after Texas' ban on the surgical procedure at roughly 6 weeks, with a private enforcement provision that has proved difficult to...

NBC News

Judge blocks Montana's transgender birth certificate law

A Montana judge on Thursday temporarily blocked enforcement of a law that required transgender people to have undergone a “surgical procedure” before being allowed to change their sex on their birth certificates. The law was part of a growing list of measures in Republican-controlled states, including Alabama, that...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Magnolia State Live

Court halts firing squad execution of South Carolina inmate. Mississippi also offers constitutionally questioned execution method.

South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution. The order by the state Supreme Court puts on hold at least temporarily the planned April 29 execution of Richard Bernard Moore, who drew the death sentence for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Teen Vogue

Medication Abortion Is Getting More Expensive

In the United States, there were 27 “abortion deserts,” according to research conducted in 2017. That means, there were 27 major cities that are at least 100 miles or more from an abortion clinic. The South and the Midwest had the fewest number of clinics overall, with Texas being home to the most abortion deserts in any one state. With the recent rise of restrictive abortion bans — in Texas, Idaho, Arizona, and most recently, Oklahoma — more and more people are forced to travel over state lines for care.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Tennessee governor calls off Oscar Smith execution, citing ‘oversight in preparation for lethal injection’

The state of Tennessee has temporarily called of the impending execution of a death row inmate named Oscar Smith, the governor has announced..“Due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight,” Governor Bill Lee Lee said in a statement on Thursday. “I am granting a temporary reprieve while we address Tennessee Department of Correction protocol. Further details will be released when they are available.”Prior to the announcement, Smith, was set to be executed on the night of 21 April. He would’ve been the first person the state executed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Teen Vogue

My Mom Was an Abortion Provider in Oklahoma and Now I'm Scared For Her Freedom

In this op-ed, Sylvie Richards describes the new fear she feels for her mom, an abortion provider, as more and more states pass abortion restrictions. On a cloudy morning in the Bay Area last Wednesday, I tuned into NPR as I drove to school. I was cruising down the highway when the reporter began to describe a new law in Oklahoma. Instantly, my heart clenched. On Tuesday, April 5, Oklahoma’s legislature passed a law like the Texas abortion ban that targets providers, but takes it farther by criminalizing the performance of any abortion in the state, aside from those that save the life of the pregnant person. On April 12, Governor Kevin Stitt signed it into law. When it goes into effect, anyone “convicted of performing or attempting to perform an abortion” in Oklahoma could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $100,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

