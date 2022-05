The Utah Jazz's playoff run, and their 2021-22 season, came to a crashing halt in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday with a 98-96 loss. During the last eight seasons with head coach Quin Snyder at the helm, the Jazz have made the postseason in six consecutive times, but haven't yet made it out of the second round.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO